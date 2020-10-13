Late Notices
Verda Dakin
Verda Dakin, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away, Oct. 11, 2020.
Arrangements pending, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
William F. Knapp
William F. Knapp, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Rhonda Perks
GOWER, Mo. Rhonda Christina Perks, 60 of Gower, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, after a brief illness.
Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.
LaJeone, Thomas
BETHANY, Mo. Thomas LaJeone, 98, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Crestview Home.
Thomas was cremated under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.