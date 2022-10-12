Late Notices, Oct.12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesWilma F. ChristopherTURNEY, Mo. Wilma Fay Christopher, 91, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. Services: 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Turney United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. www.polandthompson.comKenneth R. DanielKenneth R. Daniel, 66, St. Joseph, passed Oct. 10, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, St. Joseph. www.bullockffc.comKarl E. KiserCAMERON, Mo. Karl Eugene Kiser, 66, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct.12, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.11, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 10 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOne hospitalized after Friday night motorcycle crashFour confirmed shot in drive-by in city's SouthsideA new spooky space in St. JosephBlack Archives recognizes first white man in Hall of FameOfficials say motorcyclists in 'critical condition' after overnight crashCommunity comes together to help Muny Inn co-ownerOne hospitalized after car flips in Monday night crashCriminals aiming to disrupt Wi-Fi security camerasSheriff warns about drug-laced candy ahead of HalloweenWoman sustains serious injuries in Maryville crash
