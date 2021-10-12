Late Notices

Linda R. Hamlet

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Linda Ruth Hamlet, 75, passed away Sept. 29, 2021. Memorial service: Oct. 16, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Mike Pflugradt

GOWER, Mo. Mike Pflugradt 81, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Oct. 9, 2021. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 14, at St Joseph Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

David Stafford

David Stafford, 68, of St Joseph, passed away Oct. 8, 2021. Mr. Stafford has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online obituary and guest book at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Danny L. Swope

Danny Lynn Swope, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 9, 2021. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Hudson Kai Weaver

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Hudson Kai Weaver, infant son of Joshua Weaver and Misty Griffin, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021. Private family graveside service. Oct. 15, at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Kayla Wiederholt

STANBERRY, Mo. - Kayla Wiederholt, 66, Stanberry, Missouri passed away Oct. 10, 2021. Funeral Services 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in Jennings Cemetery, Alanthus Grove, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Margaret Wiley

HORTON, Kan. Margaret Massey Whitney Wiley, 83, Horton, Kansas, passed away Oct. 9, 2021. Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, Kansas.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.