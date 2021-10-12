Late Notices
Linda R. Hamlet
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Linda Ruth Hamlet, 75, passed away Sept. 29, 2021. Memorial service: Oct. 16, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Mike Pflugradt
GOWER, Mo. Mike Pflugradt 81, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Oct. 9, 2021. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 14, at St Joseph Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
David Stafford
David Stafford, 68, of St Joseph, passed away Oct. 8, 2021. Mr. Stafford has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online obituary and guest book at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Danny L. Swope
Danny Lynn Swope, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 9, 2021. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Hudson Kai Weaver
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Hudson Kai Weaver, infant son of Joshua Weaver and Misty Griffin, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021. Private family graveside service. Oct. 15, at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Kayla Wiederholt
STANBERRY, Mo. - Kayla Wiederholt, 66, Stanberry, Missouri passed away Oct. 10, 2021. Funeral Services 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in Jennings Cemetery, Alanthus Grove, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Margaret Wiley
HORTON, Kan. Margaret Massey Whitney Wiley, 83, Horton, Kansas, passed away Oct. 9, 2021. Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, Kansas.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
