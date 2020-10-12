Late Notices
Richard Burge
Richard Burge, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jerry L. Graham
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Jerry L. Graham, 72, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Private Family Graveside Service: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, May Cemetery, Chula.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at:www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Betty J. Lindsay
TARKIO, Mo. Betty J. Lindsay, 81, Tarkio, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Garden View Care Center, Shenandoah, Iowa.
Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
There is no family visitation.
Open Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Robert Seever
Robert Seever, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.