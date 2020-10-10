Late Notices
Roseanne Bird
CAMERON, MO. Rosanne Bird, 88, passed away Oct. 6, 2020. Rosanne was born July 14, 1942 in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Jamestown, South Dakota.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Thomas R. Lonergan
Thomas Richard Lonergan, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Janice Nell Hedrick
Janice Nell Hedrick, 87, Merriam, Kansas, passed away Thursday Oct. 8, 2020.
Private Graveside Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com
Roy Yeomans
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Roy Yeomans, 85, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Services: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 2 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Stella F. York
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Stella Frances York, 94, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Graveside services: Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 11 a.m., Hickman Masonic Cemetery, Clarksburg, Missouri.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.