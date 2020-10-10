Late Notices

Roseanne Bird

CAMERON, MO. Rosanne Bird, 88, passed away Oct. 6, 2020. Rosanne was born July 14, 1942 in Jamestown, North Dakota.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Jamestown, South Dakota.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Thomas R. Lonergan

Thomas Richard Lonergan, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Janice Nell Hedrick

Janice Nell Hedrick, 87, Merriam, Kansas, passed away Thursday Oct. 8, 2020.

Private Graveside Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com

Roy Yeomans

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Roy Yeomans, 85, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Services: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 2 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Stella F. York

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Stella Frances York, 94, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Graveside services: Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 11 a.m., Hickman Masonic Cemetery, Clarksburg, Missouri.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

