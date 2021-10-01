Late Notices

Betty Brott

Betty Brott, 95, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 30, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

David Callaway

David Callaway 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 30,. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Oct. 4, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral HomeOnline condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Wilma B. Fountain

LAMONI, Iowa Wilma Bernice Fountain, 62, Lamoni, Iowa, (formerly of New Hampton, Missouri) passed away Sept. 27, 2021. Funeral Services 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri. Visitation 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Sonny Matt

Sonny Matt 35, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 30, 2021. Mr. Matt has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Further arrangements are pending.

Janice K. Petty

BRAYMER, Mo. Janice Kay Petty, 65, passed away Sept. 29, 2021. Graveside service Oct. 2, 11 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Viola Reents

Viola Marceas Reents, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, funeral service 10 a.m. Oct. 7, 2021, arrangements Rupp funeral Home.

Laverne Rutherford

FILLMORE, Mo. - Laverne Rutherford, 64, Fillmore, Missouri, passed away Sept. 29 2021. Private services will be held. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.

Robert J. Seery

GALLATIN, Mo. Robert "Bob" J. Seery - age 86 of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Sept. 29, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.