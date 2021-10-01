Late Notices
Betty Brott
Betty Brott, 95, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 30, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
David Callaway
David Callaway 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 30,. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Oct. 4, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral HomeOnline condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Wilma B. Fountain
LAMONI, Iowa Wilma Bernice Fountain, 62, Lamoni, Iowa, (formerly of New Hampton, Missouri) passed away Sept. 27, 2021. Funeral Services 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri. Visitation 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Sonny Matt
Sonny Matt 35, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 30, 2021. Mr. Matt has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Further arrangements are pending.
Janice K. Petty
BRAYMER, Mo. Janice Kay Petty, 65, passed away Sept. 29, 2021. Graveside service Oct. 2, 11 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Viola Reents
Viola Marceas Reents, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, funeral service 10 a.m. Oct. 7, 2021, arrangements Rupp funeral Home.
Laverne Rutherford
FILLMORE, Mo. - Laverne Rutherford, 64, Fillmore, Missouri, passed away Sept. 29 2021. Private services will be held. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
Robert J. Seery
GALLATIN, Mo. Robert "Bob" J. Seery - age 86 of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Sept. 29, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
