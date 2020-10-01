Late Notices

Thomas Dawson

Thomas Dawson, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 29, 2020; Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Roger W. Gray

Roger Wayne Gray 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 29, 2020; The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday with funeral services at 2 p.m. Monday, Interment King Hill Cemetery. arrangements by the Rupp Funeral Home.

Earl T. McKown

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Earl Thomas Tommy McKown, Jr., 85 of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. with Funeral Services at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. Burial: Paradise Cemetery, Smithville.

Marilyn Ann

Siebenmorgan

HIAWATHA, Kan. Marilyn Ann Siebenmorgan, 71, of Hiawatha, died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at a Topeka, Kansas, hospital.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, from noon until 7 p.m.Friday.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Floyd Weston

Floyd Weston, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.