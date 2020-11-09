Late Notices

Larry W. Milliken

Larry W. Milliken, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lotus S. Nelson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Lotus Sharon Nelson, 81, of Springfield, formerly of the Maryville, Missouri area, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Cox Medical Center.

Graveside services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home.

There will be no visitation held.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Doris J. Stretch

CAMERON, Mo. Doris Jean Stretch, age 97 of Cameron, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 6, 2020.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin, Missouri.

Bonnie S. Wackerle

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Bonnie Sue Wackerle, 79, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.