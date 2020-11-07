Late Notices

Lorenzo Alphanso

Lorenzo Alphanso, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Nicholas D. Barton

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Nicholas Dean Barton, (infant son of Misty and Richard Barton) passed away Nov. 5, 2020.

Private funeral services: Oak Grove Wood Cemetery at Maysville, Missouri.

online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

Homer J. Blodgett

Homer Joe Blodgett, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, with Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Aaron C. Cox

Aaron Caleb Cox, 56, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday Nov. 6, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Kathleen Crowl

Kathleen Crowl, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Rick D. Gardner

BRAYMER, Mo. Rick Douglas Gardner, 59, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Service: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Roy E. Hazzard

GALLATIN, Mo. Roy E. Hazzard, 78, Gallatin, passed on Nov. 5, in Savannah, Missouri.

Funeral: 1 p.m., Nov. 11, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.

Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

www.bramfuneralservices.com

Allen L. Moore

NEW HAMPTON, Mo. Allen LeRoy Moore, 81, New Hampton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Allen has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville, Iowa.

Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville.

Inurnment with Military Rites: following, in Powersville Cemetery, Powersville, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Debbie K. Moore

Debbie Kay Moore, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov 6, 2020.

Arrangements: pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Robert Redmond

STANBERRY, Mo. Robert Redmond, 68, Stanberry, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Robert has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Stanberry Community Center, Stanberry.

Inurnment: at a later date in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Rand A. Slama

BETHANY, Mo. Rand Arthur Slama, 77, Bethany, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Graveside Services and Burial with Military Rites: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, Lees Summit, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date at the United Methodist Church, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.