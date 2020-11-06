Late Notices

Harold D. Eagans

ROCK PORT, Mo. Harold Dean Eagans, 71, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Tarkio, Missouri. Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Judy Frazer

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Judy (Hoecker) Frazer, 79, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Farewell Services 3 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Daniel S. Goodmanson

Daniel Scott Goodmanson, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at a local hospital.

Military honors will be rendered at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening..

Francis A. Kneib

Francis A. Kneib, age 95, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri .

Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Clarence G. Moss

Clarence Gerald Moss 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 5, 2020. A Private Family Service with public livestream will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Register book will be available with public viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Judith K. Welborn

SAVANNAH, Mo. Judith K. (Harrison) Welborn, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.