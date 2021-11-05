Late Notices
Dawn Schriever
HAMILTON, Mo. Dawn Schriever, 51, Hamilton, passed on Nov. 2, 2021. Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Nov. 9, at the Hamilton Baptist Church, Hamilton, Missouri. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, just prior to the service at the church. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Rosemary M. Whitt
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Rosemary Mae Whitt, 68, passed away Nov. 3, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Oak Lawn Cemetery of Maysville. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
