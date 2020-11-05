Late Notices

Betty Anderson

Betty Anderson, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 12:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. To view public livestream, please visit Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematorys Facebook page.

Bob Grantham, Jr.

RAVENWOOD, Mo. Bob Grantham, Jr., 94, Ravenwood, Missouri, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Private Family Services will be held at the Stanberry United Methodist Church, Stanberry, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Private Burial with Military Rites will follow. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Marilyn Phillippe

Marilyn Phillippe, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.