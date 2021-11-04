Late Notices
Hugh L. Corbet
Hugh Loren Corbet, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
Bill Gann
Bill Gann, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 3, 2021.Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Rosemary Occhipinti
TRIMBLE, Mo. Rosemary Occhipinti, 65 of Trimble, Missouri, formerly of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. Memorial Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
Judy Rogers
Judy Jurene (Tillitson) Rogers "Captain", 73, passed away Nov. 3, 2021. Per Judys request, there will be no services.
Larry E. Smith
BETHANY, Mo. Larry Edward Smith, 84, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Funeral 2 p.m. Nov.6, at First Baptist Church, Bethany. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri. Visitation 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Harry Spillman, Jr.
Harry "Bud" Spillman, Jr., 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. Services are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Delbert K. Wagner
HICO, Texas Delbert K. Wagner, 83, Hico, Texas, passed away Oct. 29, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m. Nov. 6, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
