Late Notices

Dianna L. Coon

Dianna L. Coon, 65, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home in St. Joseph. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ebenezer Cemetery . Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Russell W. Gillespie

ALBANY, Mo. Russell Wayne "Cowboy" Gillespie passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at age 94.

Graveside Service and Burial with Military Rites: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Grandview Cemetery in Albany. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Allen Hutchinson

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Allen Hutchinson, 67, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Allen has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in Civil Bend Methodist Cemetery, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Roger D. Williams

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Roger Dale Williams, Sr., 64, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Graveside services: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, 11 a.m., Blue Mound Cemetery, Dawn.

For more information please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.