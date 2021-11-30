Late Notices
Falisha Attebury
Falisha Attebury, 31, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 28, 2021. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Thursday with funeral services at 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arragements by the Rupp Funeral Home.
Verinda F. Bryant
Verinda F. (Stoner) Bryant, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 27, 2021. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Jabin M Bullock
Jabin M Bullock, 25, St. Joseph, died Nov. 28, 2021. Funeral Service noon, Dec. 4, St. Francis Baptist Temple. Arrangements under the direction of Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, St Joseph.
Rick L. Glenn
COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Rick L. Glenn, 66, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away Nov. 28,. Arrangements are pending at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. www.harmanrohde.com
Gary K. ONeal
BETHANY, Mo. Gary K. Squeak ONeal, 78, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Nov. 26, 2021. Funeral 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Assembly of God Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Vicky Seward
Vicky Seward 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 28, 2021; Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Donald G. Swindler Jr.
LUDLOW, Mo. Donald Gene Swindler, 53, passed away Nov. 26, 2021. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Following visitation, kind words and memories will be offered by Elder Frank Hamm at 7 p.m. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
