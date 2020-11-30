Late Notices

Karen D. (Fannin)

Amason

CLARKSDALE, Mo. Karen Dawn (Fannin) Amason, 64, of Clarksdale, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home.

Funeral Service: Turner Family Funeral Home Chapel, Maysville, Missouri, at Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, with Reverend Chris Ennis officiating.

Visitation: Turner Family Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

Margaret C. Christy Chandler

CAINSVILLE, Mo. Margaret Christine Christy Chandler, 68, Cainsville, formerly of Leon, Iowa, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at a Bethany, Missouri hospital.

Christy has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Zoar Cemetery, Cainsville.

There is no scheduled visitation.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Evelyn Ezell

STANBERRY, Mo. Evelyn Evermont Ezell, 96, Stanberry, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Evelyn has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Allen L. Thompson

HIAWATHA, Kan. Allen Lee Thompson, 87, of Osceola, Missouri and Hiawatha, died Nov. 27, 2020, at a Topeka, Kansas hospital.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.