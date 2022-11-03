MOUND CITY, Mo. Donald Lee Blevins, 64, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Oct. 31, 2022. Services 10 a.m.. Monday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.
Frances Foltz
BETHANY, Mo. Frances Marie Foltz, 84, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Oct. 29, 2022. Frances has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. A Celebration and inurnment in Oakland Cemetery, Bethany, at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Kevin Kennedy
BETHANY, Mo. Kevin Mark Kennedy, 65, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Oct. 31, 2022. Kevin has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. There is no scheduled service and inurnment at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Mary J. Tiemann
WESTBORO, Mo. Mary Joan Tiemann, 89, Westboro, Missouri, passed away Nov. 1, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5, St. Johns Lutheran Church, Westboro. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
