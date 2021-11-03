Late Notices
Frankie D. Clark
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Frankie D. Clark, 85, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Memorial service: Nov. 5, 10 a.m., Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
LizaJane Fajardo
CAMDENTON, Mo. LizaJane Cosejo Fajardo, 32, Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Celebration of Life and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Randall Korthanke
ROBINSON, Kan. Randall CK Korthanke, 70, of rural Robinson, Kansas, died Oct. 31, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service details. Chapel Oaks FH-Hiawatha
Kevin D. Linck
ROBINSON, Kan. Kevin D. Linck, 69, died Oct. 29, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information. Chapel Oaks FH Hiawatha
David Mitchell-Ogden
David M. Mitchell-Ogden, 55, of St Joseph, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. Funeral Services: 6 p.m., Nov. 4, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Calvin Haynes, officiating. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. David will be cremated following services. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Julia Schneider
Julia Schneider, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
William C. Smith
William Claude Smith, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away, Oct. 31, 2021. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, Missouri. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.