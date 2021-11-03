Late Notices

Frankie D. Clark

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Frankie D. Clark, 85, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Memorial service: Nov. 5, 10 a.m., Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

LizaJane Fajardo

CAMDENTON, Mo. LizaJane Cosejo Fajardo, 32, Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Celebration of Life and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Randall Korthanke

ROBINSON, Kan. Randall CK Korthanke, 70, of rural Robinson, Kansas, died Oct. 31, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service details. Chapel Oaks FH-Hiawatha

Kevin D. Linck

ROBINSON, Kan. Kevin D. Linck, 69, died Oct. 29, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information. Chapel Oaks FH Hiawatha

David Mitchell-Ogden

David M. Mitchell-Ogden, 55, of St Joseph, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. Funeral Services: 6 p.m., Nov. 4, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Calvin Haynes, officiating. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. David will be cremated following services. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Julia Schneider

Julia Schneider, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

William C. Smith

William Claude Smith, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away, Oct. 31, 2021. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, Missouri. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.