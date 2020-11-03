Late Notices

Wayne Albertson

ROBINSON, Kan. Wayne Albertson, 76, of rural Robinson, Kansas, died Oct. 30, 2020, at his home with his family. Among survivors are his wife Beverly

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.come for obituary/service information

Cynthia A. Bundy

Cynthia A. Bundy, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Elizabeth Haimerman

SPARKS, Kan. Elizabeth Diann Heimerman, 72, of Sparks, Kansas, passed away Oct. 20, 2020, at her home following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary and details, or to leave A remembrance or note of sympathy.

Teresa C. Howell

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Teresa Carolyn Howell, 83, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Graveside Service: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 11:30 a.m., Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe

Billy J. Latimer

CAMERON, Mo. Billy Joe Latimer, 72, Cameron, Missouri, passed Nov. 2, 2020.

Services: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Leman C. Marlay

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Leman Curtis Marlay, 85, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Services: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Darren Paden

DEARBORN, Mo. Darren Paden, 57, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, Oct. 31, 2020.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at New Market Christian. Burial with Military Honors: New Market Cemetery

Phyllis H. Sigrist

Phyllis Harriett Sigrist, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at a local hospital.

Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Avis Thonen

HIAWATHA, Kan. Avis Thonen, 65, longtime Brown County, KS resident, died November 1, 2020, at her apartment. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service informaiton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.