Fred Beason 81, St. Joseph, passed away Monday Nov. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Helen M. Black
Helen Martha Black 99, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Frank Cook
Frank Cook 84, St. Joseph, passed away Monday Nov. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Renee Dowell
Renee Dowell 65, St. Joseph, passed away Monday Nov. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Edith McClure
BETHANY, Mo. Edith Elaine McClure, 84, passed away Nov. 24, 2022, at a Bethany nursing home.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bethany.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Charlica Morrison
Charlica Morrison, 46, died Sunday Nov. 26, 2022 at a Kansas City hospital.
Funeral service for Ms. Morrison will be Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Zion United Church, 1 p.m.
Interment: Ashland Cemetery.
Funeral service under the direction of Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Glee B. Pettijohn
Glee B. Pettijohn, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Maureen A. Sharp
CAMERON, Mo. Maureen Ann Sharp, 75, of Cameron, passed away Nov. 26, 2022 at her home.
She was born Feb. 8, 1947, in Cameron.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a,m. Friday Dec. 2, 2022 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron.
Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery, Cameron.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Paul L. Williams Jr.
Paul L. "Pete" Williams Jr. 64, St. Joseph, died Nov. 26, 2022 at a local Hospital.
Memorial Service: Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, 12 p.m., Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
