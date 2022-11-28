Late Notices, Nov. 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesBarbara AbdallaBarbara Abdalla, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Nov 25, 2022.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Ramona R. GannRamona R. Gann, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 26, 2022.Funeral services: 10 a.m. Dec. 2, 2022.Visitation and Rosary: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Linda C. KernerLinda Carol Kerner, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 23, 2022, at a North Kansas City Hospice facility.Funeral service: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, where the family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m.Private interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, at a later date.Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.More information at: www.heatonbowmansmith.com.Florence R. MeyerFlorence R. "Bert" Meyer, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 26 , 2022 at a local health care facility.Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Dec. 2, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the mass.Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden ChapelMore information at: www.heatonbowmansmith.com.Ellen M. OdellEllen Marie Odell, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 24, 2022.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Vernita RunklesAMAZONIA, Mo. Vernita Runkles, 68, Amazonia, passed away Nov. 25, 2022, at her home.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Joseph Rupp Worship Christianity Funeral Home Linda Carol Kerner Amazonia Ramona R. Gann Florence R. Meyer × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 28, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 28, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFamily remembers victim at murder sentencingTwo dead, child injured after Friday crashMan dies in Tuesday afternoon crash in Nodaway CountyLeBlond punches ticket to state title gameRelatives deal with burglaries after loved ones' deathsHoroscopes for Nov. 23Killin leaving YWCACardinals blow out Whirlwinds to advance to 8-man state championship gameMan seriously injured in Tuesday morning crashTwo people shot inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.