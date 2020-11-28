Late Notices

Clayton H. Gilbertson

Clayton Hugh Gilbertson, aka, "Sarge", 84 of St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at a local hospital.

Graveside Service and Interment with Full Military Honors: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Arrangements: under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Mildred Elaine

Graham

HIAWATHA, Kan. Mildred Elaine Graham, 94, of Hiawatha, died Nov. 27, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home, in Hiawatha.

Nadine

Showalter-Hendrix

Nadine Showalter-Hendrix, 101, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Nadine has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No services have been scheduled at this time.

Mary Lou Holeman

King City, Mo Mary Lou Holeman, 93, King City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Private Family Services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will be in King City Cemetery, King City. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Jo Ann Johnson

SAVANNAH, Mo. Jo Ann Johnson, 64, Savannah, passed away Thursday Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.

Ms. Johnson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the AFL-CIO Adopt-a-family program.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.

William E. Larson

LAREDO, Mo. William Bill E. Larson, 94, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Graveside services: Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, 2:30 p.m., Richardson Cemetery, Laredo.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo.

Charles McKenna

Charles McKenna, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donna R. Orr

HAMILTON, Mo. Donna Rose Orr, 85, Hamilton, passed at her home on Nov. 25.

Formal Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Monday. Nov. 30, at the Kingston Church of the Nazarene, Kingston.

Private family graveside and interment: Monday.

More information at: www.bramfuneralservices.com

Russell Rudolph

Russell Rudolph, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Creighton J. Russell

CAMERON, Mo. Creighton C.J. James Russell, 31, Cameron, passed away Nov. 25, 2020.

Memorial Service: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

More information at: www.polandthompson.com.

Teresa L. Scott

DEKALB, Mo. Teresa L. Scott, 65, DeKalb, died Friday Nov. 27, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements: pending at Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.