Late Notices

Beth A. Bail

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Beth A. Bail passed away Nov. 25, 2021.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 2021, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Betty R. Cameron

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Betty Rhea Cameron, 79, Pattonsburg, passed away Nov. 25, 2021, at a Kansas City, Kansas medical center.

Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29, at Roberson Funeral home, Pattonsburg.

Burial will follow in McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri.

Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Danny Crabtree

Bethany, Mo. Danny Joe Crabtree, 60, Bethany, passed away Nov. 19, 2021, at his home.

Danny has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

A short service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Private family inurnment will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Roy D. Earls

Roy D. Earls, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 25, 2021.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kuper Wise

BLYTHEDALE, Mo. Kuper Dale Wise, 10, Blythedale, passed away Nov. 21, 2021, at a St. Louis, Missouri childrens hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home where friends may call after 3 p.m.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.