Late Notices
Beth A. Bail
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Beth A. Bail passed away Nov. 25, 2021.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 2021, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Betty R. Cameron
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Betty Rhea Cameron, 79, Pattonsburg, passed away Nov. 25, 2021, at a Kansas City, Kansas medical center.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29, at Roberson Funeral home, Pattonsburg.
Burial will follow in McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri.
Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Danny Crabtree
Bethany, Mo. Danny Joe Crabtree, 60, Bethany, passed away Nov. 19, 2021, at his home.
Danny has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
A short service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Private family inurnment will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roy D. Earls
Roy D. Earls, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 25, 2021.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kuper Wise
BLYTHEDALE, Mo. Kuper Dale Wise, 10, Blythedale, passed away Nov. 21, 2021, at a St. Louis, Missouri childrens hospital.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Burial will follow in Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home where friends may call after 3 p.m.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
