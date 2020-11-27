Late Notices

Jean Bauer

BETHANY, Mo. Jean Rae Bauer, 75, Bethany, formerly of Belton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Ronald W. Graham

MARYVILLE, Mo. Ronald W. Graham, 69, of Maryville, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, Missouri.

Burial: will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where social distancing will be observed and the family requests that attendants please wear masks.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Louanna Sanders Grier

HIAWATHA, Kan. Louanna Sanders Grier, 91, of Hiawatha, went to be with Jesus, Nov. 23, 2020, with family by her side.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Phil D. Scott

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Phil D. Scott, 72, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Graveside Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, May Cemetery, Chula, Missouri.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.