Late Notices

Mary Christian-Smith

Mary Christian-Smith, 81, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

James L. Cox

GOWER, Mo. James L. Cox, 74, of Gower, MO passed away, Nov. 24, 2020. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. Burial: Allen Cemetery.

William Cox

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. William Earl Cox, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Graveside Services: Friday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Plainview Cemetery, Chula. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Craig A. Duffy

Craig A. Duffy, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The family will gather with friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Paul E. King, Jr.

Paul E. King, Jr., 57, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

K. Jim Lewis

ROCK PORT, Mo. Kermit James (K.J. Jim) Lewis, 74, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Gladys M. Meers

Gladys Marie Meers, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Beverly Wilkerson

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. Beverly Wilkerson, 81, Blue Springs, Missouri, formally of St. Joseph, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, St Joseph.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.