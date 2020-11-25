Late Notices

Robert A. Evans

Robert "Bob" Anthony Evans, 59, of, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in St. Joseph. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Stephen Hansen officiating, The Interment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Ernie Greene

TARKIO, Mo. Ernie Greene, 84, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Louie H. Springs

Louie H. Springs 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in St. Joseph, Mr. Springs has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Betty J. Wooden

BRAYMER, Mo. Betty Jo Wooden, 76, died Nov. 23, 2020. Graveside services: Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, 10 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.