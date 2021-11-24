Late Notices
Rae Anne. R. Agbunag
Rae Anne Renee Rivera Agbunag, 45, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 22, 2021. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Roy V. Brawner
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — Roy Vaughn Brawner, 87, passed away Nov. 23, 2021. There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Vola M. Castle
MAYSVILLE, Mo. —Vola Marie (Maddock) Castle, 91, passed away Nov. 20, 2021. Funeral 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville. Visitation noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Ben F. Espey
BARNARD, Mo. — Ben F. Espey, 68, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away Nov. 23, 2021. Funeral 10 a.m. Nov. 27, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 26 at the Bram Funeral Home.
Harry Frank Hayen
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Harry Frank Hayen, 84, passed away Nov. 22, 2021. Funeral Nov. 27, 1:30 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Stephanie R. Hecker
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Stephanie Ruth Hecker, 63, passed away Nov. 19, 2021. Mass: Nov. 29, 2021, 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Loretta Miller
Loretta Miller, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 22, 2021. Memorial Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Miller has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Loretta Miller Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Brian M. Sharpe
Brian Matthew Sharpe, 42, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 23, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.