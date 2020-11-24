Late Notices

Julia Ashby

GRANT CITY, Mo. Julia Ashby, 84, Grant City, Missouri, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Worth County Convalescent Center in Grant City. Service arrangements are pending with Andrews-Hann Funeral Home.

Dorothy D. Geniuk

OLATHE, Kan. Dorothy Dottie D. Geniuk, 80, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Smithville. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Wanda F. Gilgour

BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. Wanda Faye Gilgour, 90, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Graveside Services: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 2 p.m., Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

Philip E. Grenier

CAMERON, Mo. Philip Edward Grenier, 76, of Cameron,Missouri, passed away Nov. 21, 2020. Services are pending.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Gertrude F. Johnson

TARKIO, Mo. Gertrude F. Johnson, 98, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Shirley A. McIntosh

CAMERON, Mo. Shirley Ann McIntosh, 74, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Robert J. Riley

CAMERON, Mo. Robert Jay Riley, 82, of Cameron, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Burial will be at Packard Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Victor L. Robbins

TARKIO, Mo. Victor L. Robbins, 99, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Tarkio. There are no scheduled memorial services. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Madeline Stockstill

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Madeline Maddy Stockstill, 95, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Graveside Services: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, 1 p.m., Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Beverly Wilkerson

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. Beverly Wilkerson, 81, Blue Springs Missouri, formally of St. Joseph, died Sunday Nov. 22, 2020, at her residence.

Sidney G. Yuille

BRAYMER, Mo. Sidney Gene Yuille, 76, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.Private family graveside service: Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.