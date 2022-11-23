Late Notices, Nov. 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesJames R. Barksdale Jr.James Rudolph Barks-dale, Jr., 85, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & CrematoryMichael A. GarciaMichael Anthony Garcia, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 21, 2022. Mike has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home www.ruppfuneral.com.Rosemary JehorekRosemary Jehorek 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 22, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Michael Anthony Garcia Crematory Worship Rosemary Jehorek James R. Barksdale Jr. Pass Away James Rudolph Barks-dale Jr. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 23, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 22, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 21, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles5-year-old dies in crash near GowerStudents disheartened by student loan forgiveness changeTwo dead, child injured after Friday crashFamily remembers victim at murder sentencingSingle engine plane crashes off taxiway at RosecransKillin leaving YWCAOfficer involved in Monday night shooting namedLeBlond claims district championship, advances to state semifinalLocal bar getting into the holiday spiritMoDOT to change South Side intersection
