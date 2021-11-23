Late Notices
Curtis E Gamble
HIAWATHA, Kan. Curtis E Gamble, 64, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Nov. 18, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
James C. Johnson
LAWSON, Mo. James C. Johnson, 82, Lawson, Missouri, passed away Nov. 21, 2021. James was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.
Paula K. Mooney
Paula K. Mooney, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 22, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert Lee Russell II
AMAZONIA, Mo. Robert Lee Russell II, 67, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Nov. 21, 2021. Funeral 4 p.m., Nov. 28, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Russell will be cremated following services. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Frances K.
Schraufek-Forshee
CENTRALIA, Mo. Frances Kay Schraufek-Forshee, 83, Centralia, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 20, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Blakely Cemetery at a later date. Visitation one hour prior to the service, Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
