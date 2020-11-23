Late Notices
Douglas Crisp
Douglas Crisp, 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care. Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Frederick G. Gilland
MOUND CITY, Mo. Frederick G. Fred Gilland, 77, of Mound City, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.
Services: pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.
William W. Howard
HIAWATHA, Kan. William W. Bill Howard, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at his rural Hiawatha home.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Frank M. Doodle King Jr.
HIAWATHA, Kan. Frank Marion Doodle King Jr., 91, of rural Hiawatha, died at his home surrounded by family Nov. 17, 2020.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Beverly Miller
MOUND CITY, Mo. Beverly Miller, 81, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at a Mound City healthcare facility.
Services: pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.
Paula Noland
Mound City, Mo. Paula Noland, 77 of Mound City, passed away Nov. 20, 2020.
Services: pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.
Mildred Shellito
Mildred Shellito, 88, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.
Services: pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.
Kevin Tedlock
Kevin Tedlock, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.