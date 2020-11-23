Late Notices

Douglas Crisp

Douglas Crisp, 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care. Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Frederick G. Gilland

MOUND CITY, Mo. Frederick G. Fred Gilland, 77, of Mound City, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Services: pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

William W. Howard

HIAWATHA, Kan. William W. Bill Howard, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at his rural Hiawatha home.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Frank M. Doodle King Jr.

HIAWATHA, Kan. Frank Marion Doodle King Jr., 91, of rural Hiawatha, died at his home surrounded by family Nov. 17, 2020.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Miller

MOUND CITY, Mo. Beverly Miller, 81, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at a Mound City healthcare facility.

Services: pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Paula Noland

Mound City, Mo. Paula Noland, 77 of Mound City, passed away Nov. 20, 2020.

Services: pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Mildred Shellito

Mildred Shellito, 88, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Services: pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.

Kevin Tedlock

Kevin Tedlock, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.