MAYSVILLE, Mo. Michael "Mikey" Jason Burnett, 46, passed away Nov. 18, 2022, Services entrusted to Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville. Funeral 2 p.m. Nov. 26, at the First Baptist Church in Maysville with burial immediately following at Mt. Ayre Cemetery in Altamont, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25, First Baptist Church. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Danny K. Homan
Danny Keith Homan, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 20, 2022. Danny has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment will be at a later date. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Anna M. Kalamon
Anna Marie Kalamon 55, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 21, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Tonya L. Maize
UNION STAR, Mo. Tonya Lee Maize, 52, passed away Nov. 18, 2022. services entrusted to Turner Family Funeral Home. A private family service is scheduled for a later date. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Walter R. Rudolph
Walter R. Bob Rudolph 85 of St Joseph formerly of Lathrop, Missouri, died Nov.19, 2022. Arrangements pending Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.
Ronald Uehlin
AMAZONIA, Mo. Ronald Uehlin, 67, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Nov. 21, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mark Wahlert
Mark Wahlert, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 21, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Raymond E. Wehrman
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Raymond E. Wehrman, 90, of rural White Cloud, Kansas, passed away Nov. 16, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.