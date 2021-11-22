Late Notices

Robert W. Flint

OLATHE, Kan. Robert W. Bob Flint, 89, Olathe, passed away Nov. 20, 2021.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Billy Haskins

Billy Haskins, 96, of St. Joseph, died Nov. 20, 2021, in St. Joseph.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Services: 2 p.m., following the visitation.

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Doris M. Schieber

RAVENWOOD, Mo. Doris M. Schieber, 89, of Ravenwood, passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Nov. 24, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Burial: St. Patricks Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri.

Rosary 6 p.m. Nov. 23, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Vistation: following the Rosary until 8pm.

More information at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

