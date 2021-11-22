Late Notices
Robert W. Flint
OLATHE, Kan. Robert W. Bob Flint, 89, Olathe, passed away Nov. 20, 2021.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Billy Haskins
Billy Haskins, 96, of St. Joseph, died Nov. 20, 2021, in St. Joseph.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services: 2 p.m., following the visitation.
Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Doris M. Schieber
RAVENWOOD, Mo. Doris M. Schieber, 89, of Ravenwood, passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Nov. 24, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Burial: St. Patricks Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri.
Rosary 6 p.m. Nov. 23, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
Vistation: following the Rosary until 8pm.
More information at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
