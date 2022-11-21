Late Notices, Nov. 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesBilly D. BrownBilly D. Brown, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 18, 2022.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Evelyn BurrowEvelyn Burrow, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 19, 2022.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Dennis GoldizenDennis "Danny" Goldizen, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 18, 2022.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Velma L. McDanielVelma Lee McDaniel, 104, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 19, 2022.Arrangements: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Marquitta Pawling MillerKansas City, Mo. Marquitta Pawling Miller, 89, passed away Nov. 19, 2022.Arrangements: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Joseph Law Evelyn Burrow Dennis Goldizen Funeral Home Billy D. Brown Rupp Mo. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 21, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 19, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 18, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles5-year-old dies in crash near GowerOfficer-involved shooting under investigation in St. JosephMan shot by police charged with weapons offenseStudents disheartened by student loan forgiveness changeSingle engine plane crashes off taxiway at RosecransTeen hospitalized after receiving gunshot wound to the legOfficer involved in Monday night shooting namedLivestock Exchange Building in doubt after sale to local companyColumbia man arrested after woman found dead in carLeBlond claims district championship, advances to state semifinal
