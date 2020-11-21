Late Notices
Sharon J. Agee
Sharon Jane Agee, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Richard A. Asher
HAMILTON, Mo. Richard Rick Allen Asher, 68, of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Services are pending. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Aimya H. Briscoe
Amiya H. Briscoe, 14, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Marjorie A. Clevenger
HAMILTON, Mo. Marjorie A. Clevenger, 99, Hamilton, passed on Nov. 10, 2020. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Online guestbook/obituary at www.bramfuneralservices.com. Private services/interment will be held at a later date.
Hale B. Craven
TARKIO, Mo. Hale B. (Hoop) Craven, 94, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home in Tarkio. Private Family Graveside Service and Interment: 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Jeremi Kroos
Jeremi J Kroos, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 21, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Carol A. Limley
Carol Ann Limley, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.