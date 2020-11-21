Late Notices

Sharon J. Agee

Sharon Jane Agee, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Richard A. Asher

HAMILTON, Mo. Richard Rick Allen Asher, 68, of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Services are pending. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Aimya H. Briscoe

Amiya H. Briscoe, 14, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Marjorie A. Clevenger

HAMILTON, Mo. Marjorie A. Clevenger, 99, Hamilton, passed on Nov. 10, 2020. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Online guestbook/obituary at www.bramfuneralservices.com. Private services/interment will be held at a later date.

Hale B. Craven

TARKIO, Mo. Hale B. (Hoop) Craven, 94, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home in Tarkio. Private Family Graveside Service and Interment: 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Jeremi Kroos

Jeremi J Kroos, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 21, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Carol A. Limley

Carol Ann Limley, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

