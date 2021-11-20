Late Notices

Archie L. Barnes

Archie L. Barnes, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 19, 2021. Services are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Billy Burton Lawson Jr.

Billy Burton Lawson Jr. 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 17, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Mary D. Maupin

SAVANNAH, Mo. Mary D. Maupin, 85, of Savannah, Missouri, formerly of the Skidmore, Missouri, area, passed away on Nov. 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Jerry J. McCrady

SAVANNAH, Mo. Jerry Joseph McCrady, age 78, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Nov. 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Lloyd Morgan

HALE, Mo. Lloyd Jim Morgan, 86, passed away Nov. 17, 2021. Funeral: Nov. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Richard J. OHalloran

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Richard Rick John OHalloran, 73, passed away Nov. 18, 2021. Mass: Nov. 22, 1 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

