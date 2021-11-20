Late Notices
Archie L. Barnes
Archie L. Barnes, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 19, 2021. Services are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Billy Burton Lawson Jr.
Billy Burton Lawson Jr. 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 17, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mary D. Maupin
SAVANNAH, Mo. Mary D. Maupin, 85, of Savannah, Missouri, formerly of the Skidmore, Missouri, area, passed away on Nov. 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Jerry J. McCrady
SAVANNAH, Mo. Jerry Joseph McCrady, age 78, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Nov. 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
Lloyd Morgan
HALE, Mo. Lloyd Jim Morgan, 86, passed away Nov. 17, 2021. Funeral: Nov. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Richard J. OHalloran
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Richard Rick John OHalloran, 73, passed away Nov. 18, 2021. Mass: Nov. 22, 1 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
