John C. Carlson

TARKIO, Mo. John C. Carlson, 86, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Joyce E. Jennings

CORYDON, Iowa Joyce Elaine Jennings, 84, Corydon, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in White Oak Cemetery, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Dale F. Jones

EDGERTON, Mo. Dale Franklin Jones, 62, of Edgerton, Missouri, passed Nov. 18, 2020. Private family burial will be held at Camden Point Cemetery

Barbara J. Scheub

SAVANNAH, Mo. Barbara Joyce Scheub, 85, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at a local hospital in St. Joseph. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

