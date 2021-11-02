Late Notices

Paula J. Anschutz

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Paula J. Anschutz, 83, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Graveside service: Nov. 6, 2:30 p.m., Braden Cemetery, Coloma. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Clifford Becker

FAUCETT, Mo. Clifford "Butch" Becker, 61, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Mr. Becker has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Mike Bosley

TRENTON, Mo. Mike Bosley 69, Trenton, Mo. died Oct. 29, 2021. Complete obituary www.resthavenmort.com

Mary L. Boston

CAMERON, Mo. Mary Leeann Boston, 46, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.

Charles Daum, Sr.

Charles Daum, Sr., 92, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Harley T. Jeffers

Harley Thomas Jeffers, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 29, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Mary Lieffring

FAUCETT, Mo. - Mary Betty Lieffring, 80, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lennie I. Protzman

TARKIO, Mo. Lennie I. Protzman, 70, Tarkio, passed away Nov. 1, 2021. Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment, 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Saint Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. There is no visitation.

Forrest A. Reeter

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Forrest Alvin Reeter, 77, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Service: Nov. 4, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Robert L. Schaeffer

FOREST CITY, Mo. Robert L. Schaeffer, 71, of Forest City, passed away Nov. 1, 2021. Services are pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.

Homer Stepanek

Homer Stepanek, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Philip H. Stockstad

Philip H. "Phil" Stockstad, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral 1 p.m., Thursday also at our Chapel. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

