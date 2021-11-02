Late Notices
Paula J. Anschutz
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Paula J. Anschutz, 83, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Graveside service: Nov. 6, 2:30 p.m., Braden Cemetery, Coloma. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Clifford Becker
FAUCETT, Mo. Clifford "Butch" Becker, 61, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Mr. Becker has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Mike Bosley
TRENTON, Mo. Mike Bosley 69, Trenton, Mo. died Oct. 29, 2021. Complete obituary www.resthavenmort.com
Mary L. Boston
CAMERON, Mo. Mary Leeann Boston, 46, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.
Charles Daum, Sr.
Charles Daum, Sr., 92, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Harley T. Jeffers
Harley Thomas Jeffers, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 29, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Mary Lieffring
FAUCETT, Mo. - Mary Betty Lieffring, 80, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lennie I. Protzman
TARKIO, Mo. Lennie I. Protzman, 70, Tarkio, passed away Nov. 1, 2021. Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment, 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Saint Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. There is no visitation.
Forrest A. Reeter
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Forrest Alvin Reeter, 77, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Service: Nov. 4, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Robert L. Schaeffer
FOREST CITY, Mo. Robert L. Schaeffer, 71, of Forest City, passed away Nov. 1, 2021. Services are pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
Homer Stepanek
Homer Stepanek, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Philip H. Stockstad
Philip H. "Phil" Stockstad, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral 1 p.m., Thursday also at our Chapel. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
