William F. Tatum

William Fenner Bill Tatum, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with Masonic Service beginning at 8 p.m. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.