Late Notices

Barbara M. Davis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Barbara Marie Davis, 98, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Anita B. Milligan

BETHANY, Mo. Anita Beth Milligan, 86, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Johnny R. Roberts, Sr.

COFFEY, Mo. Johnny Ray Roberts, Sr. 61 died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri. Cremation has been provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Private inurnment at a later date in the Hickory Grove Cemetery, Redding, Iowa.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.