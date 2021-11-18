Late Notices
Melissa Baker
Melissa Baker, 54, St. Joseph, passed away November 13, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Helen Condron
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Helen Condron, 90, passed away Nov. 16, 2021. Memorial Service: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Donald A. Fitch
Donald A. Fitch, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 16, 2021. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Kandi R. Sprake
SAVANNAH, Mo. Kandi R. Sprake 55, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Nov. 16, 2021. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home Savannah.
Connie J. Wendt
Connie Jean Wendt, 59, of St Joseph, passed away Nov. 16, 2021. Funeral 2 P.M. Nov. 22 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.Interment: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in St. Joseph. www.ruppfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
