Late Notices

Joseph M. Johnson

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Joseph M. Johnson 47 of Plattsburg Missouri, died Monday Nov.16, 2020 at a Kansas City Missouri Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

Debra Thomas

Debra Thomas, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Memorial Services 1 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery.Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Louis L. Wenger

HIAWATHA, Kan. Louis L. Curley Wenger, 94, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Nov. 13, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha. Graveside services planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, At Powhattan Cemetery.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.