Mandy Lynn Adrian, 41, St. Joseph, formerly of Hamilton, died Nov. 15, 2022. Celebration of Life 3 p.m., Nov. 18, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m., rior to the service, at the funeral home. Interment; Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Eugene Kerber
Eugene Kerber, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 16, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nevin Place
HAMILTON, Mo Nevin Place, 82, Hamilton, Missouri, died Nov. 8, 2022. Celebration of Life: Joint service for Nevin and Delores Place Nov. 26, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church, Hamilton, at 2 p.m. www.bramfuneralservices.com
F. Sue Stinson
F. Sue Stinson, 95, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 16, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robbie Stout
Robbie Stout, 53, St. Joseph, died Nov. 14, 2022. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ronald D. Wrehe
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. Ronald Doyle Wrehe, 68, Lees Summit, Missouri, died Nov. 14, 2022. Burial noon Monday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church, where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 11:45 a.m. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
