Late Notices
Will Hopkins
KINGSTON, Mo. - Will (Billy Ray) Hopkins, 74, Kingston, Missouri, passed on Nov. 14, 2021. Memorial Visitation: 2 to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 21, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Jean A. James
Jean Ann James, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 16, 2021. Funeral Services: 2 p.m., Nov. 19, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Gary S. Nadolski
NAPLES, Fla. Gary Steven Nadolski, 66, Naples, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 14, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 2 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will gather with friends 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Bill Sontheimer
Bill Sontheimer, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 15, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
