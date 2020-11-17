Late Notices

Sandra L. Downs

Sandra Lee Downs, 48, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

William B. Gannan

GILMAN CITY, Mo. William Bert Gannan, 71 died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the home of his niece, Devan Linthicum, Coffey, Missouri. Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. The family will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21, at the Coffey Baptist Church, Coffey, Missouri. Social distancing will be observed and mask are recommended.

Reta M. Esteb Graf

HAMILTON, Mo. Reta May Esteb Graf, 84, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Nov. 14, in Hamilton.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Inurnment and a Remembrance Service will be planned for a future date. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Rilla K. Henman

Rilla Kay (Burnett) Henman, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her residence. She has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A celebration of Mrs. Henmans life will be held at a later date

Douglas Praiswater

FILLMORE, Mo. Douglas Praiswater, 61, Fillmore, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home in Fillmore. Services are pending at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home Savannah, Missouri.

Gerald C. Wright

CAMERON, Mo. Gerald Clifton Wright, 88, Cameron, Missouri, was passed away Sunday Nov. 15, 2020, at 6 p.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial, Grandview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.