Late Notices

Marilyn K. Erdman

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. Marilyn K. Erdman, 81, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 12, 2021, Plattsmouth. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m. Nov. 19, 2021, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. No visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Dennis S. Harrison

Dennis Scott Harrison, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Linda P. Hartley

TROY, Kan. Linda Paulette Hartley, 72, of Troy, formerly of Severance, passed away Nov. 12, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obit/service information

Ella Johnson

Ella (Edwards) Johnson, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 14, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Chance K. Kelley

Chance Kristopher Kelley, 17, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 12, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. www.meierhoffer.com.

Harvey D. Mills

TARKIO, Mo. Harvey D. Mills, 82, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Nov. 13, 2021. Funeral 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Joshua R. Oliver

Joshua Robert Oliver, 36, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 14, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gloria Roberts

Gloria Roberts, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 13, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.