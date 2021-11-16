Late Notices
Marilyn K. Erdman
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. Marilyn K. Erdman, 81, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 12, 2021, Plattsmouth. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m. Nov. 19, 2021, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. No visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Dennis S. Harrison
Dennis Scott Harrison, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Linda P. Hartley
TROY, Kan. Linda Paulette Hartley, 72, of Troy, formerly of Severance, passed away Nov. 12, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obit/service information
Ella Johnson
Ella (Edwards) Johnson, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 14, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Chance K. Kelley
Chance Kristopher Kelley, 17, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 12, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. www.meierhoffer.com.
Harvey D. Mills
TARKIO, Mo. Harvey D. Mills, 82, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Nov. 13, 2021. Funeral 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Joshua R. Oliver
Joshua Robert Oliver, 36, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 14, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gloria Roberts
Gloria Roberts, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 13, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
