Late Notices
Dr. Orda W. Bradley
Dr. Orda W. Bradley, 100, St. Joseph, passed Nov. 11, 2020, at a Gower residential care facility.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 5, 2020, St. Francis Baptist Temple, St. Joseph.
Service arrangements: Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Lisa Dela-Cruz
Lisa Dela-Cruz, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 13, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Helen L. Downing
HOLT, Mo. Helen Louise Downing, 94, of Holt, died Friday Nov. 13, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg, Missouri.
Esther Koons
MISSOULA, Mont. Esther Koons 96, of Missoula, passed away Nov.13, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.