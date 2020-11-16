Late Notices

Dr. Orda W. Bradley

Dr. Orda W. Bradley, 100, St. Joseph, passed Nov. 11, 2020, at a Gower residential care facility.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 5, 2020, St. Francis Baptist Temple, St. Joseph.

Service arrangements: Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

Lisa Dela-Cruz

Lisa Dela-Cruz, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 13, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Helen L. Downing

HOLT, Mo. Helen Louise Downing, 94, of Holt, died Friday Nov. 13, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg, Missouri.

Esther Koons

MISSOULA, Mont. Esther Koons 96, of Missoula, passed away Nov.13, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.