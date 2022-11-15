Late Notices, Nov. 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesBrandy L. BeardsleyAMITY, Mo. Brandy Lynn (Sonderegger) Beardsley, 46, of rural Amity, Missouri, passed away Nov. 13, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.comCyndy J. CaudillROCK PORT, Mo. Cyndy J. Caudill, 66, Rock Port, Missouri, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Nov. 13, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Nov. 16, First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.comYvonna J. KirbyYvonna J. Kirby, 64, St. Joseph, passed Nov. 14, 2022. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Dec. 3, 2022. Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.Lonnie ThomasGOWER, Mo. Lonnie Thomas, 91, Gower, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 10, 2022. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Chapel Gower Missouri Tarkio Christianity Zoology Lonnie Thomas Rock Memorial Service × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 15, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 14, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew coffee shop set to open near North ShoppesArea medical center joins ranks of hospitals skeptical of Medicare AdvantageLet's get ready to Crumbl! Cookie shop to open on Dec. 1Testing Ground: MTN DEW Fruit QuakeRivals face off in district championship matchupsSt. Joseph Transit routes temporarily suspendedWoman seriously injured in crash near OsbornWoman shares her domestic violence story in new documentaryMan receives 15 years in federal prison on drug, firearm charges‘I ain’t going anywhere’: St. Joseph resident battles brain cancer
