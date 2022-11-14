Late Notices, Nov. 14, 2022 Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesDee A. Minnis IIIDee Alexander Minnis III, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care.Mr. Minnis has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.William L. SmithWilliam "Bill" Leroy Smith, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 11, 2022 in a St. Joseph hospital.Services under the direction of: Rupp Funeral Home.More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A. Minnis William Leroy Smith Christianity Dee Alexander Minnis Iii Direction Notice Care × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 14, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 12, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 11, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesArea medical center joins ranks of hospitals skeptical of Medicare AdvantageTesting Ground: MTN DEW Fruit QuakeWhat about the judges? What to know about judicial candidates on ballots around Kansas CityRivals face off in district championship matchupsSt. Joseph Transit routes temporarily suspendedPolice tax passesHannibal man dies in Tuesday morning crashNew coffee shop set to open near North ShoppesWoman seriously injured in crash near OsbornWoman shares her domestic violence story in new documentary
