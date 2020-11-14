Late Notices
Janett E. Adams
TARKIO, Mo. Janett E. Adams, 90, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, Missouri. All memorial services are pending. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Philip R. Korthanke
HIAWATHA, Kan. Philip R Korthanke, 93, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital surrounded by his family. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, Nov. 16, at the Christian Center, Hiawatha. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information
Patrick Morley
Patrick "PJ" Morley, 23, of St Joseph, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in St Joseph. PJ has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online donations, condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Jerry W. Pfeiffer
MERCER, Mo. Jerry Wayne Pfeiffer, 60, Mercer, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Mercer United Methodist Church, Mercer, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, Missouri. Burial will follow in Early Cemetery, Mercer. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Nina L. Taylor
RIDGEWAY, Mo. Nina Lou Taylor, 83, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at a Lamoni, Iowa, Specialty Care. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Lloyd Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.