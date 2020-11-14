Late Notices

Janett E. Adams

TARKIO, Mo. Janett E. Adams, 90, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, Missouri. All memorial services are pending. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Philip R. Korthanke

HIAWATHA, Kan. Philip R Korthanke, 93, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital surrounded by his family. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, Nov. 16, at the Christian Center, Hiawatha. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information

Patrick Morley

Patrick "PJ" Morley, 23, of St Joseph, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in St Joseph. PJ has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online donations, condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Jerry W. Pfeiffer

MERCER, Mo. Jerry Wayne Pfeiffer, 60, Mercer, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Mercer United Methodist Church, Mercer, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, Missouri. Burial will follow in Early Cemetery, Mercer. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Nina L. Taylor

RIDGEWAY, Mo. Nina Lou Taylor, 83, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at a Lamoni, Iowa, Specialty Care. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Lloyd Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

